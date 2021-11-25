Maryam maligning judiciary through fake audio: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communications Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Maryam Nawaz is levelling baseless allegations against the judiciary through a fake audio.

Talking to media persons at the Prime Minister’s House, he said Maryam is a certified liar who submitted fake documents in court. He said Calibri Queen Maryam Nawaz always tells lies. The PMLN is engaged in a propaganda campaign against the judiciary in an attempt to make its role controversial.

With reference to an audio clip allegedly claiming that the former CJP Saqib Nisar gave orders on someone’s directions to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz behind the bars, Gill said a private channel has telecast the real video of Saqib Nisar, which proves that the audio clip is fabricated. There is no doubt that the former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge took several benefits from the Sharif family in the past.