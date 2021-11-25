Campaign against security institutions being run using foreign funds: Ashrafi

LAHORE: A planned campaign is being run through foreign funding against the security institutions of the country and its majority Muslim population. It was claimed by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, on Wednesday.

Addressing Ulema-Mashaykh convention in Hafizabad, Ashrafi said that the state and majority of the country’s population were protecting the minorities rights at all levels, adding, “We will thwart any conspiracy to cause a clash between armed forces and the nation.”

He added that it was the responsibility of the majority population to take care of the rights of minorities and “we are committed to ensuring protection of the rights of minorities in the country.”

SAPM on Religious Harmony reiterated, "We are with Imran Khan to make Pakistan a Medina-style state," adding that PM Khan has established the Sirat Authority so that the young generation and the world could be informed about the teachings of Sirat-e-Mustafa (PBUH). He also announced that Pakistan Ulema Council will participate in the local bodies elections.

Apparently referring to recent audio leak issue being dwelled on mainstream and social media, Ashrafi said if a decision has to be made on leaked videos and audios, there are videos and audios from the past too. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that there was no threat to the belief in the finality of Prophethood, Namoose-e-Risalat (PBUH) and the Islamic sections of the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that every Pakistani and Muslim is protector of the belief in the finality of Prophethood and Islamic sections of the Constitution.

He maintained that the nation was very well aware of the elements using holy places and sanctity of Islam for political objectives, adding that the religious symbol Mehrab-o-Manbar (pulpit) must be dedicated to play an effective role in promoting peace in the society.