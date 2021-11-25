Businessman joins PML-N

PESHAWAR: A prominent businessman and industrialist from Mardan, Fazal Ahmad Khan Mohmand, on Wednesday announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) along with hundreds of his colleagues and family members.

PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said the people belonging to all spheres of life had realized that Imran Khan and his so-called team was out to destroy the country. “The rulers have bowed to the International Monetary Fund and economic policies are being made on its dictates. And people are committing suicides due to price hike and inflation,” the PMLN leader said. He urged the people to reject the PTI candidates in the upcoming elections.