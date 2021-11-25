Cadet college honours high achievers

TANK: Cadet College Spinkai organised a ceremony to honour students who achieved distinctive marks in the board examination.
Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai Ejaz Akhtar, cadets, parents of the cadets, college administration officials, local elders and journalists attended the function.
Speaking on the occasion, the college principal Col Muhammad Tariq Sohail said that education plays a pivotal role in the development of any society. “The importance of education can’t be denied in the present age. Educated nations can achieve the goal of development and prosperity. We must all play our part together to highlight the importance of education,” he said.
He paid tribute to the cadets who got scholarships and said that they were pursuing their education with courage despite financial constraints. He said the management of Cadet College, Spinkai would never leave such students alone and it would create opportunities for them to continue their education without any hassle.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the federal government and the Security Exchange Commission of...
ISLAMABAD: Despite requests made by the Ministry of Finance, the IMF has outright rejected proposal to allow the...
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government lift ban on student unions and...
KHAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leaders on Wednesday urged the government to arrest the killers of party activist...
LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the progress on mega...
LANDIKOTAL: Bismillah Welfare Trust on Wednesday sent tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for onward distribution...