Launch of ‘No Win War’

Islamabad : Pakistan bears unrealised youth potential to strengthen its position among the comity of nations, said Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Director-General, Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS).

Mr Chaudhary was addressing discussion on his recently launched book ‘Diplomatic Footprints: A Memoir’ organised here by Institute of Regional Studies.

Mr Chaudhary said that skilled youth are the primary asset of Pakistan which is custodian of not only present but also a bright future for this homeland. The author said that the book is minimally verbose in order to enhance its readability for readers. He mentioned some of his experiences detailing the complexities of the decision-making and power corridors and its associated challenges.

He observed that fundamental issue with Pakistan’s foreign policy outlook, irrespective of the state at the other end of the aisle, was the cultural psyche of designating allies as permanent partners, a tendency that had many a times led to misplaced expectations resulting in grievances when left unmet. In that, a reconfiguration of the barometer to evaluate and subsequently plan interstate relations was a critical step to remind policy makers of the evolving nature of national interests.

Mr Chaudhary said that in diplomatic terms, it was crucial for countries like Pakistan to deal with the world as it was and not as it wished the world to be.

Reflecting on his tenure as the Director General (DG) in ISS, he stressed the significance of narratives and the role of think tanks in effectively forging them. He added that in the current times, the role of public institutions such as think tanks was integral in bridging the gap between the executive policy making circle and academia. He further elaborated on the significance of narratives in the purview of hybrid warfare and misinformation/propaganda campaigns, and how the best possible mechanism to deal with faulty narratives, was to devise counter-narratives based on projecting aspects of reality such as Pakistan’s rich archaeological heritage, potential tourist spots, natural resources and its impeccable diversity, some of the factors which remain underutilised in Pakistan’s foreign policy framework.

He reiterated his confidence in the role that the youth could play in ensuring a bright future for this homeland.