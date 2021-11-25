Dengue cases decline in City

LAHORE: There is a visible decline in dengue fever cases in City during November 2021, which is a result of consistent preventive and curative activities by health department.

Until early November, daily count of positive cases was approximately 350+ in Lahore and around 500 overall in Punjab but during last couple of weeks, a consistent decline is being observed with daily average of 147 cases in Lahore and 213 overall in Punjab.

This data shows significant decline in positivity ratio of dengue patients. While talking about initiatives taken by the health department to control massive outbreak of dengue fever, Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikanadar Baloch said, “dengue surveillance staff is working day and night throughout Punjab to check hotspot areas, during November, the total containers found to have larva is 999 Lahore while, 1,332 from overall Punjab.

Yesterday, the figure corresponds to 271 in Punjab and 231 for Lahore, indicating a decline in vector activity". The overall bed occupancy in Punjab was 47 percent during November while today bed occupancy has reached 27 percent. A total of 5,016 beds had been allocated for dengue patients in all government hospitals of Punjab.

Secretary health affirmed that the overall dengue fever incident has significantly reduced and

showing a persistent descending trend. We are heading towards the end of this potential epidemic. The general public is also requested to keep following precautionary measures and support health department’s initiatives.