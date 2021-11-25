PM’s poultry scheme termed a successful programme

LAHORE: In order to respond to the Question & Answer session in Assembly, a meeting was held under the chair of Provincial Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak at Livestock Department.

The meeting was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Livestock Rana Shahbaz Ahmed whereas, Secretary Livestock Naveed Haider Shirazi along with Additional Secretaries, Directors Generals and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion. The minister was briefed in detail about the questions by the officers concerned.

The minister said that under Prime Minister's poultry programme, 500,000 chickens were being distributed annually. In a response of a question, he was briefed that use of illegal hormones injections to get maximum milk were a major cause of different diseases in cattle.

Parliamentary Secretary while addressing the meeting said that the focus of departmental policies should be on promotion of livestock and economic development of the country. He termed the Prime Minister's poultry scheme a successful programme.