Thursday November 25, 2021
Over 27 migrants dead in Channel disaster

By AFP
November 25, 2021

Calais, France: Over 27 migrants died on Wednesday crossing the Channel from France to England when their boat sank off the northern port of Calais, authorities said, the deadliest single disaster on the intensively-used route.