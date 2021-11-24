 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Pak cyclists off to Bahrain for road training camp

November 24, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation junior male and female cyclists left for Bahrain for a road training camp in Manama.

Moazzam Khan, Secretary General PCF, said that PCF was thankful to the President of Bahrain Cycling Federation for allowing two athletes from Pakistan at the request of Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation.