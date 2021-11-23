Govt mulling over including PWDs in next national census

Islamabad: The federal government is seriously mulling to collect accurate number of people with disabilities (PWDs) in the next population census scheduled to be held next year in the country in order to have a data support for framing a national policy to ensure their rights as well as welfare, says a press release.

“Discussions with relevant quarters as well as stakeholders are underway for possible considerations related to inclusion of PDWs in the next national census,” disclosed Dr. G.M. Arif, Member National Census Committee, government of Pakistan, while addressing a national conference titled ‘Inclusive Census 2022 in Pakistan’ here in Islamabad on Monday.

The event was organised by Community Based Inclusive Development Network Pakistan in collaboration with INGO Sightsavers and HANDS, a national NGO.

Key objectives of the conference were to advocate the government for ensuring effective counting of PWDs in the national population census 2022, and also to push for Pakistan’s effective participation in the second Global Disability Summit being held in Oslo, Norway, from February 15-17, 2022 (GDS22). The summit will mobilize efforts for the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the principle of ‘Leaving No One Behind’ and on building back better and more inclusive with regards to Covid-19.

Dr. G.M. Arif also said that during the national census 2022, the focus should be on reaching out to the households with PWDs mainly both genders to collect their accurate population in the country.

Besides Dr. G.M. Arif, Rabia Awan, Director PSLM & Sample Design, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Munazza Gillani, Country Director, Sightsavers Pakistan, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer HANDS, Asim Zafar, Secretary CBIDN, Dr. Sarwat Mirza, National Coordinator CBIDN, Itfaq Khaliq, Programme Manager, Sightsavers Pakistan, also spoke during the conference.