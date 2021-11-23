200 bags of subsidised wheat flour seized

PESHAWAR: Additional Assistant Commissioner-I of Timergara, Sadiq Ahmad, raided a flour shop at the Timergara bypass and seized at least 200 bags of Punjab government’s subsidised wheat flour, while the traffickers were also arrested.

An official statement said the shop was sealed in presence of Tehsildar of Timergara Amjad Ali

and the station house officer of Timergara Police Station. It added that the deputy commissioner of Lower Dir had already directed all ACs and AACs to keep an eye on the transportation and distribution of subsidised flour and sugar in the district to control the price hike.