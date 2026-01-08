Royal expert makes explosive claims about Diana during King Charles' marriage

Royal expert claims late Diana was not blameless in King Charles' marriage

King Charles had an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles during his marriage to Princess Diana. But that doesn't mean the late royal member was blameless, claims a royal expert.



Robert Jobson, the author of The Windsor Legacy, alleges that she also had many affairs that were overlooked amid attention on the current monarch's scandal.

Her version of events, he claims, became dominant in public through her shocking interview with BBC Panorama in 1995 as well as Andrew Morton's biography about her.

Further, Robert says the 77-year-old regretted his mistake, but "his detractors focus on his neglect of his young bride and his adultery, branding him unfit for kingship, while overlooking her many affairs."

But what "frustrated" the monarch most, the author says, is the public sympathy only for Diana. "What frustrates The King even now is that Diana's version of what happened is still believed, despite being, in his view, 'a tissue of lies' fed to a sympathetic but gullible press. It is wrong in his opinion that they have become a 'historical fact.'"

In the wake of public sympathy for Diana, Robert writes that Charles did not rewrite history but chose to live with its consequences. "Over time, Charles has learned to live with this distorted image, especially after Diana's death, realising that no amount of effort can erase the stains on his reputation."

"He feels he let down not only the monarchy but also himself and Diana by not calling off the wedding, when he knew it was wrong," he notes.

Charles and Diana married in 1981. But the couple was separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.