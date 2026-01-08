Jennifer Lawrence reveals which pet she got after letting dog go

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she let pet dog go after and new pet she replaced it with

Jennifer Lawrence chose to give up her dogs after having her son, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence revealed the reason during a Die My Love film Q&A at New York City’s 92Y, saying, "Anyway, after I had a kid, our dogs became so scary, you know? It’s almost like I don’t recognize dogs right now. I just see them as a threat."

"One of them bit my son, and that made me want to obliterate the dog," she added candidly.

The Hunger Games star gave up the dogs, but adopted a cat.

"I have a cat," she shared. "I feel like they’re so misunderstood in that they are a**holes and people who don’t like cats don’t get that is what is so funny."

The Oscar winner has previously talked about feeling guilty all the time.

In 2022, she told Variety, "Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty. I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?’ We’re outside [and I’m like], ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"

Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her second child in 2024 and filmed her latest movie, Die My Love, opposite Robert Pattinson, while pregnant.