Prince Harry feelings on life after giving up his country, his birthright exposed: It’s not easy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly coming to many a realizations since they moved away from the British Royal Family.

This is especially true for Prince Harry who is reportedly realizing life “isn’t that easy” almost six years on from their decision to become

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond is the expert that pointed out this observation in question, that too in a chat with The Mirror.

According to her findings, the Duke of Sussexes seems not a fan of the decision they made all those years ago.

So much so that she said, “if you think back to when they left, it was all incredibly melodramatic.” Because “in a breathless video filmed on board the plane leaving the UK, Harry gave the impression they were almost fleeing for their lives,” on the Harry & Meghan docuseries they released with Netflix, featuring these candid snaps sprinkled throughout.

“There had clearly been many hot-headed moments and, with the benefit of hindsight, they may well feel they could have done things differently,” she also went as a far as to say. So “I'm sure Harry would never have wanted to hurt his grandmother, but he put her in the most invidious position, and she took a firm stand.”

For those unversed with the stand the late Queen Elizabeth was forced to make, it was in regards to the couple’s bid for a half-in-half-out arrangement where they would attend to royal events while also earning their own living outside of Palace walls.

But in a turn of events that the Duke most recently shared to BBC, “we now know that he feels that life is precious and short, and, in an ideal world, he would very much like a reconciliation with his father and his brother.”

In the eys of Ms Bond, “he says he doesn’t want to fight any longer. But, when there has been so much anger and hurt, the path to a reunion was never going to be easy.”

But what’s putting an even bigger wrench in his desires is that “everything was obviously made so much worse by all the revelations, accusations and betrayals of confidence in Harry‘s book. He has squandered his family’s trust in him, and that is a notoriously hard thing to regain.”

“He seems ready now to forgive and forget, but life just isn’t that easy.” Because “it’s all very well for him to feel he has aired all his grievances, so now he feels better and it’s time to move on. That’s not how it always works.”

Before concluding she also said, “he and Meghan are, however, pretty settled in California it would seem. They wanted freedom, independence and the ability to earn their living. They got all of that plus two lovely kids, a huge house, a celebrity lifestyle and a warm climate. What’s not to like?”