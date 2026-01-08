Royal family celebrates twins' birthday

Denmark’s royal family on Thursday marked the 15th birthday of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, the twin children of King Frederik and Queen Mary.

To mark the occasion, the palace released new official birthday photographs of the prince and princess. The images were taken shortly before the New Year at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Born in 2011, the twins are younger siblings of Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

King Frederik took the throne in January 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe II's surprise announcement that she would abdicate in favour of her oldest son.

Frederik and Mary have used their fame and goodwill like modern influencers to modernize the monarchy.