Royal family celebrates twins' birthday
Denmark's royal family is celebrating birthday of King Frederik and Queen Mary's children
By The News Digital
January 08, 2026
Denmark’s royal family on Thursday marked the 15th birthday of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, the twin children of King Frederik and Queen Mary.
To mark the occasion, the palace released new official birthday photographs of the prince and princess. The images were taken shortly before the New Year at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.
Born in 2011, the twins are younger siblings of Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.
King Frederik took the throne in January 2024, following his mother Queen Margrethe II's surprise announcement that she would abdicate in favour of her oldest son.
Frederik and Mary have used their fame and goodwill like modern influencers to modernize the monarchy.
More From Royals News
-
Beatrice, Eugenie woes increase as scandal threatens what they can inherit
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton issue statement after joint appearance
-
Meghan Markle talks about her personal philosophy towards raising Lilibet, Archie
-
Prince George's Diana tribute video hits new record
-
Buckingham Palace statement signals King Charles' return to London
-
King Charles' aide resigns
-
Prince Harry, Meghan back key 'movement' in surprise Oprah appearance: 'Much-needed'
-
Beatrice, Eugenie’s agenda behind steering clear of dad Andrew exposed: ‘They’re his passport’