6 Inuits seek compensation from Denmark for ‘lost childhood’

Copenhagen: Six Inuits who were snatched from their families in Greenland and taken to Denmark 70 years ago are demanding compensation from Copenhagen for a lost childhood, their lawyer said on Monday.

In 1951, Denmark took 22 children from its former colony away from their families, promising them a better life and the chance to return to Greenland as part of a new Danish-educated elite. Six survivors of the 22, now in their seventies, are each demanding 33,600 euros ($38,000) as compensation in a letter sent to the Danish prime minister.