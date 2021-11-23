Two motorcyclists crushed to death

Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Monday. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 35-year-old Rahim Baig, son of Naeem Baig, was on his way home from work when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle, killing him on the spot killed. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre . A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car near Drigh Road. The body of Areeb, son of Mohiuddin, was taken to the JPMC.