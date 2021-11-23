Two motorcyclists crushed to death

 
November 23, 2021
Karachi

By Our Correspondent
November 23, 2021
Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Monday. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 35-year-old Rahim Baig, son of Naeem Baig, was on his way home from work when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle, killing him on the spot killed. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre . A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car near Drigh Road. The body of Areeb, son of Mohiuddin, was taken to the JPMC.