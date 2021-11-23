Two motorcyclists crushed to death

Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Monday. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, 35-year-old Rahim Baig, son of Naeem Baig, was on his way home from work when a speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle, killing him on the spot killed. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre . A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding car near Drigh Road. The body of Areeb, son of Mohiuddin, was taken to the JPMC.
The Sindh government has decided to utilise the services of polio workers in the province for a door-to-door household...
Pak Sarzameen Party founder and chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said the incompetence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that elected local government representatives have to...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah conferred with Balochistan Chief Minister Kudus Bizenjo by telephone on...
Director General Sanaullah Abbasi of the Federal Investigation Agency , who also has another portfolio as Interpol...
A vociferous protest by opposition legislators marred the proceedings of the Sindh Assembly on Monday after the leader...