Donkey King dominates Chinese box office

KARACHI: People from all age groups are coming in droves to enjoy the film “Donkey King” in Chinese theatres. Film’s main character Donkey King is the centre of attraction and huge crowds outside Chinese theaters are testament of its popularity. People, who watched the movie, expressed their appreciation of its high quality production.

The animated film of Geo films and Talisman Animation Studios - “Donkey King” has received overwhelming response in China. It has already been released in various countries, including Spain, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Ukraine, Kazakhastan and Taiwan.