Economic mess

This refers to the news report ‘The absence of sanity’ (November 19). The brilliant piece of writing gives a clear picture of the current economic chaos. Daunting challenges, as aptly highlighted by the writer, will persist unless the misfits holding key responsibilities from the government are replaced with more suitable ones.

Top positions in the Ministry of Finance and Revenue, Ministry of Planning and Development and the State Bank of Pakistan require top-notch economists to manage and align the economic, fiscal and monetary policies and develop a robust, sustainable and self-reliant development model. The economy is in a precarious state. So much so, that the planners are pinning all hopes on the IMF deal and the Saudi assistance. This assistance is also on hold due to delays in the IMF agreement. Unfortunately, this mess is the government’s creation and it should clean it up.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi