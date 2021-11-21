CM flays Opp for point scoring on dengue

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday condemned the attempt of the opposition to make political point scoring on dengue crisis after the coronavirus pandemic issue and termed it a height of ruthlessness and numbness of these people.

The chief minister said the opposition has adopted the policy of criticism for the sake of criticism in a failed attempt to gain political points, adding that politics on diseases and pandemic like dengue and coronavirus is highly condemnable as this time is to serve the ailing humanity.

He said that opposition has a lust for power and its agenda is to protect only their vested personal interests.

He said that attitude of opposition parties in the present circumstances is very disappointing and Pakistanis will never forgive this irresponsible and negative behaviour of the opposition.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the National Cricket team for winning the second T20 match against Bangladesh and said that the team displayed outstanding performance in Bangladesh after T20 World Cup.

In his message, the chief minister said that Pakistani players, like yesterday, presented a wonderful game and demonstrated their abilities in the field and won the heart of the nation.

He said that the Pakistani team exhibited excellent performance in bowling, batting and fielding.

He termed this success a result of teamwork and hardworking of players.

He further stated that Fakher Zaman and M Rizwan played outstanding innings and contribute to the victory of Pakistan.

He also congratulated the management of the Pakistani cricket team and expressed hope that by winning the third T20 match Pakistani cricket team will clean sweep.

Meanwhile, former World Champion of Squash Jansher Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office on Saturday.

During the meeting, they agreed to hold a mega event of squash in Punjab.

The CM said that this tournament will be organized with Horse and Cattles Show, adding that training academies will be established at divisional level for the promotion of squash in Punjab.

He mentioned that squash courts are being set up in Tehsil Sports Complex.

Usman Buzdar said that sports activities are also being promoted in remote areas of the province and the government is ensuring sports opportunities to the youth, besides providing financial assistance to the players who represent Pakistan at international level.

Former World Champion of Squash Jan Sher Khan lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister for promotion of sports in Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar is taking practical measures in this regard with a positive approach.

He assured his complete cooperation in providing training to the squash players.

President Squash Association Punjab Noor ul Amin Mengal said that professional training in squash has been arranged for 200 children in Lahore.

He reiterated that new squash talent will be brought to the limelight after providing professional training to these children from across the country.

Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary CM, the former player of Squash Ahsan Ullah Khan, office bearers of Punjab Squash Association, DG Punjab Sports Board were also present.