Lack of exercise cause of diabetes spread

LAHORE:An awareness seminar and walk regarding World Diabetes Day was organised at KEMU here Friday.

According to a press release, besides KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal, Prof Bilquis Shabbir and Prof Mahmood Ali Malik others were also present on the occasion. The seminar comprised of panel discussion by experts, including Prof Imran Hasan, Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Dr Saira Afzal, Prof Sajid Abaidullah, Prof Zahid Kamal, Prof Adil Iqbal, Prof Haroon Hamid and others.

Prof Mehmood Ali Malik talked about the basics and types of diabetes. He said the cause of rapidly rising trend of diabetes was a lack of physical activity and changing dietary pattern of population. He emphasised on the importance of physical examination and counselling in patients. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the importance of awareness, prevention and multisystem involvement and effects of diabetes. He also talked about the importance and role of telemedicine in diabetes advocacy and management.

contest: A team of King Edward Medical University Lahore has won the prestigious team trophy at the 41st All Pakistan Allama Iqbal Bilingual Declamation Contest.

The event was hosted by the Government College University (GCU) Lahore Debating Society at the first All Pakistan Summit for Students’ Societies. According to a press release, eminent lawyer Naeem Bukhari was the chief guest at the closing ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present. The Ravian orators Tauseef Mehmood and Ms Aneeqa Zafar also spoke. Muhammad Asim Bilal from Jamia Tur Rasheed, Karachi was adjudicated the Best Urdu Speaker, while the University of Balochistan, Quetta student Gul Muhammad was awarded for the best English speaker. Imama Asif from Kinnaird College stood second in the English debates, while Hafiz Muhammad Omer of KEMU stood second in the Urdu category. Ms Tehzib Zahra from the Sargodha Medical College won the overall consolation prize.