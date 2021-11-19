Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq has recently filed a petition in the Supreme Court to start an investigation against all Pakistani citizens involved in the Pandora Papers. According to Mr Haq, “there is an elite capture on the resources of Pakistan, while ordinary people have to struggle for even basic necessities of life.” The JI was one of the first parties to request an inquiry in the Supreme Court when the papers first surfaced.

It is unfortunate that despite the PTI’s claims of wanting to end corruption, it has done little to probe into the Panama Papers. One reckons that if the Jamaat-e-Islami had come to power for a full-term of five years, the nation may have turned out far more fortunate in the key national ideals of accountability, justice for all, and the universal rule of law.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore