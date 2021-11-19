Pakistan needs to evolve ways to increase fish export

KARACHI: The fishing industry of Pakistan is bestowed with rich fishery resources, which needs to be utilized to gain optimal benefits. The importance of fishermen as the primary representative of the fishing industry cannot be overemphasized, and there is a need to empower them in the future. This was highlighted at the National Institute of Maritime Affairs webinar celebrating the “World Fisheries Day.

Maritime experts at the NIMA’s virtual maritime discourse dilated upon the importance of fishermen and how they contribute to the economy of Pakistan. Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib, Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), was the chief guest at the event. Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem, Director General NIMA, welcomed the guest speakers and participants, and also highlighted the significance of the day. Commodore (retd) Ali Abbas, Director NIMA moderated the event and highlighted the issues of the fisheries sector like maintaining ecosystem balance and sustainable resource exploitation. The webinar discussed the current situation of the fishing sector of Pakistan and the need for sustainable fishing methods, addressing the environmental and biodiversity concerns, and the contribution of the fishing industry to the national economy.

During the keynote address, Waseem Khan, National Fisheries Consultant, FAO Pakistan, highlighted that fish production has increased significantly by year 2021. He also highlighted that federal and provisional regulations must be harmonized and a fish catch monitoring system and fishing stock data should be maintained.

Muslim Mohamedi, Chairman Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association and Director of Fisheries Development Authority, spoke as to how Pakistan fisheries can contribute to economic growth and social development. According to him, Pakistan’s fishing sector currently contributes only 0.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product, and exports appears to have plateaued at approximately US$350 million. He asked NIMA to play its part in linking industry stakeholders with academia by adapting latest research techniques. He further proposed that DG PMSA to facilitate installation of Turtle Excluder Devices to lift the export ban to EU.

Dr. Qun-Liu of Ocean University of China highlighted the requirements and significance of sustainable fishing practices to maintain a balance and to ensure the survival of marine species.He emphasized on the ecology and conservation of fish stock. He said the assessment of fishing stock is very important before undertaking fishing activities.

The chief guest, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib, DG PMSA, highlighted the over-exploitation of the national resources and emphasized the need to abide by rules and regulations by all stakeholders in true letter and spirit. He applauded the efforts of NIMA in educating the masses on maritime sectors through such webinars. The event was widely attended by eminent personalities and domain experts, serving and retired naval personnel, government officials, faculty members, students, and other maritime stakeholders.