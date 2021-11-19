Forex reserves drop to $23.55bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $475 million or 1.97 per cent in the week ended on Nov 12, State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23.550 billion, compared with $24.025 billion in the previous week.

The reserves held by the center bank decreased by $381 million to $16.945 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also declined to $6.605 billion from $6.699 billion.