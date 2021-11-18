Sikh yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE : Around 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims reached Pakistan on Wednesday via Wagah Border to attend Baba Guru Nanak's 552nd birthday.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former Chairman of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parband Committee Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Inderjit Singh, Sardar Vikas Singh, board spokesperson Amir Hussain Hashmi and other Sikh leaders were present to welcome the pilgrims.

On the occasion, leader Sardar Balwinder Singh said Pakistan is land of Guru and ‘we love the soil of this land.’ Sikh pilgrims are very happy with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, he said.

We have come here with the message of peace, brotherhood and love, said Randeer Singh. The main birthday celebrations will be held on November 19 at Nankana Sahib. Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri will be the chief guest while various other personalities will be present. The Sikhs were sent to Nankana Sahib under tight security.