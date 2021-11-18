Pak Navy rescues fishermen

KARACHI: A Pakistan Navy ship conducted a rescue operation in the North Arabian Sea on Wednesday. A spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said Navy Ship RASADGAR conducted the successful operation to rescue a fishing boat, SAFEENA PAI KHAIL, in North Arabian Sea and saved 16 fishermen onboard. A fire had broken out in the fuel tanks of the fishing boat, which was extinguished by the PN fire fighting teams. All the crew members were safely evacuated and provided necessary medical treatment.
