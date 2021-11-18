Whatever rivals do, I will do better: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday had a message for his opponents that whatever they did, he would do better than that.

When asked by journalists about any surprise for which he may spring or was there any concern despite having majority to hold many meetings, the Prime Minister, who appeared calm and composed, said a player who comes to the field, he readies himself for anything. “And he says, whatever, my rivals will do, I shall do better than that,” PM Imran remarked.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met Prime MinisterImran Khan and discussed the steps taken to improve the administrative affairs of Punjab. They also discussed the progress on the ongoing operation against hoarders and the positive effects of the Farmers Card and Agriculture Transformation Plan. Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Member National Assembly Khayal Zaman Orakzai. The meeting was attended by Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, National Assembly members Imran Khattak, Amjad Khan Niazi, Mujahid Ali and Shahid Ahmed.

“Khayal Zaman came to the Assembly in the national interest despite a serious illness, which is commendable,” Prime Minister said. The meeting also discussed the current political situation in the meeting.

Imran condoled the death of the brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and prayed may Allah give patience to the family and raise the ranks of the deceased. Prayers were also offered for Sheikh Rashid's brother in the parliamentary party meeting.