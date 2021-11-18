Police Training Centre inaugurated in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari has said that mainstreaming of former Levies and Khassadars was a huge task and the police successfully achieved substantial results in this regard.

This he said while presenting a welcome address on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of Shahkas Police Training Centre in Khyber district on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Shaukat Yusufzai was the chief guest on the occasion while Director INL Mark Tervakoski, US Consul General in Peshawar Richard H. Riley, IG Frontier Corps Major General Adil Yamin, provincial ministers and members provincial assembly largely attended the ceremony.

The IGP said that the situation at the Pak-Afghan border was heading towards peace and hoped that the world would benefit from the peace placed in this part of the world.

He said that priorities had been fixed for promoting best policing in the newly merged districts and added that so far 17,000 Levies and Khasadar personnel had been imparted basic training while the rest of the jawans would be trained till end of June 2022.

The IGP added that standardized and latest modern training is being imparted to the cops in the center. He informed that the NMDs police would also be trained in the specialized schools to enhance their capacity building.

“The Police Training School, Shahkas is the focal point for the NMDs police training and that in future, this asset would be turned into police center of excellence with the grace of the Almighty Allah,” he added.

The IGP further said that Pakistan Army and police were strategic partners in the war against terrorism and held in esteem the role played by the army in imparting best training to the Levies and Khasadars.

The IGP vowed that the partnership for bringing peace and prosperity to the whole region would continue in the future too and the facilities provided in the Shahkas Police Training Center would be utilised for lasting peace.

The IGP thanked the INL over the construction of new police posts and buildings in PTS, Shahkas.

Speaking at the event, US Consul General Riley said: “Today’s event marks another step in the long partnership between the United States and Pakistan.”

“These facilities will help the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police train increasingly capable, professional officers and expand law enforcement services into the newly-merged districts, leading to increased security and prosperity for the people living in the region.”

Regarding the women’s accommodation barracks, INL Director Tervakoski said: “As more Pakistani women join the ranks of officers, they will inevitably widen police understanding of gender issues and enhance the quality of service offered to Pakistanis of all genders.”