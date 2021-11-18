Former CM meets PTI AJK president

Islamabad: Former chief minister of Balochistan Alauddin Marri called on President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday and discussed political situation and other issues of mutual interest.

Alauddin Marri also expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Sardar Sagheer Chaughtai Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the four provinces and AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan are interconnected. Balochistan is the strongest arm of Pakistan which India conspired to weaken but was thwarted by the people and security agencies, he added.

He said that that AJK people have an utmost respect for the people of Balochistan.

He further said that the vast land area of Balochistan and the mineral rich mountains of province were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy which needed to be explored.

On this occasion, Alauddin Marri said that the hearts of the people of Balochistan were with the Kashmiris, “Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable. The four provinces and units are the guarantors of a strong state of Pakistan. The importance of Pakistan in the region cannot be underestimated,” he added.