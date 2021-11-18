MCB signs MoU with UPI

By Mansoor

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited (MCB) entered into an agreement with UnionPay International (UPI) to facilitate eCommerce businesses partnered with MCB eGate with access to UPI’s payment services, a statement said on Wednesday.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the statement said, MCB Bank will be enabling partner eCommerce businesses access to UnionPay International as a payment scheme in MCB eGate internet payment gateway service.

All eCommerce businesses that utilize MCB eGate service will be able to receive patronage from UnionPay International Debit and Credit Card holders who will now be able to conduct online payment transactions on their platforms.

The agreement was signed between Muhammad Azam Naeem, Business Head, Digital Banking, MCB Bank and Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager, UnionPay Pakistan at MCB House, Lahore. General Manager UnionPay International Middle East James Yang said providing security and effortless convenience for all their customers is key when looking to the future.