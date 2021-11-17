709 CDA officers get notices

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued notices to 709 officers of different cadres for not declaring their assets.

According to details, the 709 officers who have not declared assets include 29 officers of BPS-19, 175 officers of BPS-18, 505 officers of BPS-17 and BPS-16. As per CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992, all the officers of the authority are bound to declare their own and family members’ assets. The CDA spokesman said that as per CDA Regulation 1992, non-declaration of assets is considered as misconduct. As such the CDA management could take disciplinary action against such officers of the authority. “The CDA management has initiated disciplinary action against these officers and same action is a positive step towards accountability in the organisation,” he said.