NAB releases details of 1,194 convictions made in last four years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has released details of 1,194 accused persons cases, who were convicted during the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, from Oct 10, 2017 to Oct 10, 2021, under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999.

According to NAB, 447 convictions took place under Section 10 of the NAB Ordinance from Oct 10, 2017 to Oct 10 2021; Lahore NAB 50 convictions in this period, 54 convictions in NAB Rawalpindi, 205 convictions in NAB Karachi, 41 in NAB Sukkur, 26 convictions in NAB Multan, 51 convictions in NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 20 convictions in NAB Balochistan. According to NAB, 747 convictions took place under Section 25 (b) of the NAB Ordinance from Oct 10, 2017 to Oct 10, 2021, Lahore NAB 167 convictions in this period, 75 convictions in NAB Rawalpindi, 167 convictions in NAB Karachi, 291 in NAB Sukkur, 13 convictions in NAB Multan, 23 convictions in NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 11 convictions in NAB Balochistan.

A meeting, chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday, was informed that 11 accused were convicted in 2021 till Oct 10, 2021 by the accountability courts Rawalpindi/ Islamabad under Section 10 of NAO-1999. In the year 2020, 13 accused persons, in 2019, nine accused persons, and in 2018, 21 accused were convicted by accountability courts under Section 10 of the NAO 1999.

During 2021, 21 accused were convicted by different accountability courts of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999. In year 2020, 21 accused persons, in 2019, 25 accused and in year 2018, 8 accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999.

The meeting was informed that 7 accused persons were convicted in the current year till Sept 2021 in accountability courts of Lahore under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

In 2020, 12 accused persons, in 2019, three accused persons, in 2018, 28 accused persons, and in 2017, 11 accused were convicted by accountability courts under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

The meeting was further informed that 20 accused persons were convicted by accountability courts Lahore in the current year till Sept 2021.

In year 2020, NAB Lahore got 26 accused persons convicted, in 2019, 59 accused persons, and in 2018, 62 accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999.

The DG Operations told the meeting that during the current month till Oct 10, 2021, 53 accused persons were convicted by accountability courts of Karachi under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

In the year 2020, 24 accused persons, in 2019, 56 accused, and in 2018, 72 accused persons, while from Oct 10 to Dec 31 2017, 13 accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 10 of NAO 1999. The DG Operations said that during the current year till Sept 2021, 17 accused persons were convicted by accountability courts of Karachi under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 32 accused persons were convicted, in 2019, 78 accused persons, 40 accused persons in the year 2018, while 55 accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999 from October 2017, till date.

The meeting was informed that NAB Sukkur, during the current year till Oct 10, 2021, 12 accused persons were convicted by accountability court Sukkur under Section 10 of the NAO 1999.

Similarly, in the year 2020, four accused persons, in 2019, nine accused persons, in the year 2018, 16 accused persons, while in the year 2017, 32 accused persons were convicted by the accountability court Sukkur under Section 10 of NAO 1999. The meeting was also informed that during the current year till Sept 2021, 42 accused persons were convicted by accountability court Sukkur under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999.

In the year 2020, 82 accused persons, in 2019, 112 accused persons, in the year 2018, 55 accused persons and in the year 2017 from October 2017, 41 accused persons were convicted by accountability court Sukkur under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999.

The meeting was informed that during the current year till Oct 10, 2021, 11 accused persons were convicted by accountability court Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

During the year 2020, eight accused persons, in 2019, 25 accused persons, and in the year 2018, seven accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

The DG Operations said that during the current year till Sept 2021, four accused persons were convicted by different accountability courts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999. In the year 2020, six accused persons, in 2019, four accused persons, and in the year 2018, nine accused persons were convicted by accountability courts under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999. The meeting was told that during the current year, till Oct 2021, eight accused persons were convicted by accountability courts of Balochistan under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

In the year 2020, three accused persons, in 2019, five accused persons, and in 2018, four accused persons were convicted by accountability courts of Balochistan under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

The meeting was informed that 11 accused were convicted by accountability courts of Balochistan under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999 from Oct 2017 till Sept 2021.

The meeting was told that during the current year till October 2021, four accused persons were convicted by accountability court Multan under Section 10 of NAO 1999. In the year 2020, 12 accused persons, in 2019, three accused persons, in 2018, seven accused persons, and in the year 2017, three accused persons were convicted by accountability court Multan under Section 10 of NAO 1999.

The meeting was told that during the current year till Sept 2021, NAB Multan got convicted two accused persons by the accountability court Multan in the year 2020 under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

In the year 2019, one accused persons, in 2018, 10 accused persons, and in the year 2017, two accused persons were convicted by accountability court Multan under Section 25(b) of NAO 1999.