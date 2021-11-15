Need of the hour

Unfortunately, Pakistan does not have any true leadership to steer it out of the crises it is facing. Political leaders have tricked people countless times through sloganeering. Each time, people have been disappointed. Imran Khan entered the arena of politics with the slogan of change but he delivered nothing. The economy is suffering while the institutions are stagnant. Inflation is skyrocketing and the prime minister is adamant that he is delivering the best.

However, the people want to see tangible results instead of mere lip service. The lingering economic situation demands drastic steps be taken. Intense austerity measures, curtailment of special rights and withdrawal of privileges from the elite are essential to lift the burden on public money. Administrative reforms are also needed. Rampant corruption and maladministration have affected the progress of the country. Meritocracy is required to streamline the system. There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, but we need to sift the best to our secure future.

Sohaib Mujtaba

Rawalpindi