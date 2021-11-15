Jirga refuses to get kids vaccinated

WANA: The jirga of Ahmadzai Wazir tribe has announced to boycott the vaccination against measles and rubella to protest the ‘wrong demarcation’ of disputed land between the Ahmadzai Wazir and Dotani tribes in the Karkanra area in the South Waziristan tribal district.
The jirga decision would affect at least 0.2 million children between the ages of 9 to 15 years in the area.
The jirga held at Rustam Adda in Wana announced that they would not get vaccinated their children against measles and rubella diseases during the campaign is starting today.
The elders alleged the government had committed wrong in the demarcation of the disputed land in the Karkanra area, which was not acceptable to them.
They said the elders of the two tribes had agreed to the demarcation as per the British-era documents but the officials played a partial role and did the wrong distribution of the disputed land.
