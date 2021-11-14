All-Pakistan Summit for Students’ Societies begins today

LAHORE: The first All-Pakistan Summit for Students’ Societies, a conglomeration of youth enrolled in the public and private sector universities, starting with a 5-km marathon on The Mall from Governor’s House to GC University on Sunday (today).

The week-long summit is being hosted by the GCU Lahore in collaboration with the UNESCO Creative Cities Network: Lahore-City of Literature through Commissioner Lahore and non-government organizations (NGOs) Bargad Organisation for Youth Development and Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi chaired a meeting of organization committee of the summit on Saturday and review arrangements for intellectual discourses, co-curricular and sports activities.

Prof Zaidi said students from different universities across Pakistan would be participating in the summit, and they would showcase a plethora of skills in manifesting the concepts promoting compassion, spiritual elation, tolerance, civic responsibility, social parity, inclusive growth and national cohesion. He also believed that the week-long summit will serve as a forum to showcase the functioning of societies and clubs of GCU Lahore to the rest of the world.

“It will also provide an opportunity to the students to develop leadership qualities and become harbingers of change at the national and international level,” he said.

Besides debates contest, theatrical festival, essay and poetry writing competitions, students mushaira, painting exhibitions and music concert, the week-long events included discussions among leading experts, scholars and students on wide-ranging topics of contemporary relevance to higher educational institutions. The sports activities at the summit included grand march past, cricket, hockey squash, tennis and basket ball matches.

Prof Zaidi said the purpose of the summit was to showcase, inspire, and further promote our glorious tradition of creative and exploratory excellence.