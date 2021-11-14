Four security guards suffer burn injuries in basement fire

Four security guards suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a residential apartment’s basement in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, Mashooq, Allah Wasayo, Ejaz Ali and Younus were taken to the burns ward of Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the security guards were all asleep when the fire broke out. Further investigation is under way.

Fire breaks out

A fire broke out on the second floor of a fish processing company within the limits of the Docks police station. According to the fire brigade department, three fire tenders of the Karachi Port Trust reached the property and put out the blaze. Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained; however, no loss of life was reported in the fire.

Man kills wife

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death one year after the couple contracted a freewill marriage in the Malir Cantonment area on Friday.

Responding to calls, police and rescuers reached a house in Zikria Goth and transported the body of 18-year-old Kainat to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Malir Cantonment police said Kainat and Ali Hassan had been neighbourers and had contracted a freewill marriage one year ago. They said the suspect’s father was a retired employee.