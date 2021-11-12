Minor girl assaulted

HARIPUR: A mentally retarded minor girl was allegedly molested in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Union Council, police said here on Thursday.
The police quoted Adil Shahzad, a resident of Changi Bandi village, as saying that his daughter A-Bibi, 7, was mentally retarded and was sent to Mohallah's mosque for receiving the lesson. He said when she was on the way back, Bilal from the same locality, allegedly dragged the minor into his home and molested her.
The complainant said after the alleged molestation, the residents from the neighbouring houses recovered the victim from the accused's home who was later shifted to a trauma centre. The doctors confirmed the sexual assault in their preliminary medial report, police said.
When approached, the Station House Officer of the Sera-e-Saleh Ejaz Ali confirmed the incident. He said the police had arrested the accused who would be produced before a court of the judicial magistrate for obtaining his physical remand on Friday.
SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in districts of Mirpurkhas and Qambar-Shahdadkot. According to police, Chattaro...
SUKKUR: Three, including two women, were killed in different incidents in Sukkur and Naushahroferoz districts, while a...
SUKKUR: Two local leaders of PML-F, Shafiq Wagho and Abdul Rahim Wagho, were kidnapped from Pano Aqil in Sukkur,...
SUKKUR: The PPP’s Information Secretary, Shazia Atta Marri, on Thursday said the government’s failure to convene a...
SUKKUR: A jirga fined Rs17 million against the feuding Chandio, Brohi clans in District Qambher-Shahdadkot on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons, in collaboration with Pakistan Kidney Institute, organised a...