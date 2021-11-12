Minor girl assaulted

HARIPUR: A mentally retarded minor girl was allegedly molested in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Union Council, police said here on Thursday.

The police quoted Adil Shahzad, a resident of Changi Bandi village, as saying that his daughter A-Bibi, 7, was mentally retarded and was sent to Mohallah's mosque for receiving the lesson. He said when she was on the way back, Bilal from the same locality, allegedly dragged the minor into his home and molested her.

The complainant said after the alleged molestation, the residents from the neighbouring houses recovered the victim from the accused's home who was later shifted to a trauma centre. The doctors confirmed the sexual assault in their preliminary medial report, police said.

When approached, the Station House Officer of the Sera-e-Saleh Ejaz Ali confirmed the incident. He said the police had arrested the accused who would be produced before a court of the judicial magistrate for obtaining his physical remand on Friday.