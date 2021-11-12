Mount, Shaw could miss England qualifiers: Southgate

LONDON: Gareth Southgate says Mason Mount and Luke Shaw could miss England´s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, but Jack Grealish is fit for the crucial fixtures on the road to Qatar.

Southgate´s side host Albania at Wembley on Friday and travel to San Marino on Monday as they look to earn the four points required to qualify for next year´s World Cup.

Chelsea midfielder Mount is recovering after a tooth infection kept him out of his club´s starting line-up for their last three games and is unlikely to feature against the Albanians.

Manchester United left-back Shaw sustained a head injury in the derby defeat against Manchester City last weekend and is following concussion protocols.

The 26-year-old failed the head injury markers on the first day of his concussion absence, which has further delayed his potential return.