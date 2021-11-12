Each other's harvest

This refers to the article ‘The wrong priorities’ by Kamila Hyat (November 11). The writer has rightly criticised the government on entering into a secret deal with the TLP and on the ongoing deal with the TTP. The announcement of the subsidies to the poor by providing 30 percent discount on three items is a joke, as it cannot be implemented for the reasons the writer has mentioned. Much has already been said and written against the poor handling of the TLP protest and now an agreement with the TTP without the entire parliament being on board – especially given the distress of the parents of the children who lost their lives in the APS massacre – is a reproachable move in countless ways. The PTI government is under sharp criticism due to poor governance and its tendency to ignore the opposition and parliament on critical issues.

The existing situation demands unity and consensus. To achieve success, the hate mantra against the opposition has to be buried. When the government has no qualms talking to banned groups, it certainly shouldn’t have problems talking to opposition members. Pakistan is in deep crises – internally as well as externally. The only way out is unity. Any agreement signed secretly or without consensus shall prove to be counterproductive and may endanger the state’s security.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi