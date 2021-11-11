Iqbal Day celebrated

Islamabad: A function was organised by the Directorate of Sports Culture and Tourism of Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) at Art and Craft Village on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

Students from different educational institutions participated in English and Urdu speech and painting competitions. Administrator MCI and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat was the chief guest on the occasion.

He was accompanied by Chief Metropolitan Officer Captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar, Deputy DG HR Admin Muhammad Tariq Latif Mian, principal of CDA Model School.

A large number of teachers and students of different schools participated in the function. Speaking on the occasion, Hamza Shafqaat asked students to learn from Allama Iqbal's message for the youth.