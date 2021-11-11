CM orders improving law & order in province

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the provincial cabinet committee on law & order should direct divisional and district committees to regularly hold meetings for improving law & order in the province.

The chief minister issued these directions from Saudi Arabia, said a news release. He repeated that nothing was important than the protection of life and property of the people. He said the law enforcement agencies should remain alert and vigilant while making every effort to protect the people. Usman Buzdar asked the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to efficiently perform their duties and personally monitor law and order in their areas. The role of police and law enforcement agencies was praiseworthy in maintaining peace in the country and the officials sacrificing their lives in the line of duty were the heroes of the nation, he added.

MEDICINE: The chief minister directed that availability of fever medicine at medical stores be ensured so that patients may not face any difficulty in this regard. While issuing directions to the provincial minister for health and secretary from Saudi Arabia, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to submit a report after inspecting the records of medicine companies and stockists, said a news release.

He said the supply and demand should be regularly checked to ensure the availability of fever medicine and action be initiated against those creating an artificial shortage. The health minister telephonically informed the chief minister that fever medicines were available at medical stores due to effective steps by the government and there was no shortage of fever medicine.