Balochistan beat Northern in Associations Championship

LAHORE: Balochistan beat Northern by an innings and four runs in their ninth-round match of the Cricket Associations Championship at the Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Resuming their second innings on 108 for five in 34.3 overs, Northern were bowled out for 179 in the 63rd over. Balochistan’s right-arm pacer Tariq Jameel picked four for 53 and ended the match with six wickets for 69. Zainullah with his left-arm spin picked three wickets in each innings and ended the match with figures of six for 71 in 37 overs.

Sindh’s Saim Ayub hit a century in a drawn game against Southern Punjab at the Rana Naved Cricket Academy. Resuming their first innings on 390 for four, Southern Punjab piled up 420 for five in 83 overs. Moinuddin returned undefeated on 170, having hit nine fours and as many sixes from 156 balls.

Sindh in their second innings were 283 for three in 57.2 overs when the bails were drawn. Left-handed batter Saim scored 129 off 145, laced with 13 fours and three sixes. His opening partner Ahsan Ali scored 50-ball 80, which included 16 fours. Daniyal Hussain contributed an unbeaten 50 off 124, laced with four fours.

At LCCA Ground in Lahore, Central Punjab played out a draw game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 337 for nine in 65 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 343. Zohaib Khan who resumed his batting on 96 scored an unbeaten 102 off 84, which included 11 fours and five sixes.

Central Punjab in their second innings were 306 for seven in 70 overs when the match ended. Rizwan Hussain top-scored with a 82-ball 74, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. Mohammad Waheed batting at number six scored an unbeaten 56 off 87, laced with five fours. Nisar Ahmad (42 off 54, four fours, one six) and Irfan Khan (40 off 56, five fours) were the other contributors.