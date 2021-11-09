TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in

LAHORE: Following the 50 percent implementation of the agreement, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Monday announced to end its Wazirabad sit in.

On way to Islamabad, the TLP workers had reached Wazirabad, near Gujranwala, on October 29. They kept the GT Road blocked and shifted to an adjacent park after the TLP struck a deal with the government.

Member TLP Majlis-e-Shura Pir Sarwar Shah announced to end the sit-in and asked the party workers to return to Jama Masjid Rehmat Ullil Aalmeen. He said that TLP has ended its sit-in as the government had implemented 50 per cent clauses of the pact signed earlier this month. Shah said TLP will stick to the pact, and demanded its timely implementation.