Geo serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ makes new history

KARACHI: Geo TV’s iconic drama serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”, which set many invincible records of popularity in the entertainment industry, left its viewers mourning at an emotional juncture in its last episode.

From the first glimpse of the drama’s promotion to the final episode, the serial won hearts of the audience. According to the details, when acclaimed novelist Hashim Nadeem’s masterpiece serial “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” appeared on the screens of Pakistan’s number one entertainment channel “Geo TV”, it not only mesmerised the audience but the world of entertainment.

Under the direction of Wajahat Hussain, the love story of Farhad and Mahi came out of the homeland, Pakistan and gathered love for itself from all over the world. The historic victories of this drama on the digital platform also raised the prestige of the Pakistani entertainment industry at the international level.

The magic of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s melodious voice along with Nash Asher in Qamar Nashad’s poetry and Naveed Nashad’s beautiful composition became the heartbeat of the fans of “Khuda Aur Mohabbat”.

In the last episode aired on Friday night, this timeless love story ended with beautiful memories on the Geo Television. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are not only deeply grateful to the viewers of “Khuda Aur Mohabbat” for their overwhelming love and response but also to the fans of drama serial “God and Love” for their appreciation from Pakistan and around the world. They also resolved to continue to provide the best and quality entertainment in the future.