Man booked for ‘assaulting’ warden

LAHORE:A man was booked on the order of CTO Muntazir Mehdi for insulting, abusing, assaulting and impersonating as a journalist here on Monday. Warden Nazar-ul-Haq at Walton Chowk stopped a child motorcyclist for doing zigzag on his bike and ticketed him for being underage motorcyclist. Accused Irfan, father of the child, reached the spot, pushed the warden, put his hand on his uniform and shouted at him. The accused kept misidentifying profession like journalism. A case was registered against him under interference with government offices, road blocking and Pemra Act. The CTO has said those who do not respect the uniform will not be respected.

found dead: A 45-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail died under mysterious circumstances here on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The prisoner identified as Kashif Javed was imprisoned a year ago in a drugs case. On the day of the incident, he was found dead in the barrack. The jail administration shifted him to hospital where doctors confirmed his death. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the death.

TWO BODIES FOUND: Two people were found dead in different localities in the city. A 47-year-old man was found dead near Jhedu village in the Kahna police limits while a 30-year-old man was found dead on a footpath in Shalimar police limits. The police claimed that the dead were drug addicts and died of excessive use of drugs, adding autopsy will help ascertain the cause of their deaths.

TAKES CHARGE: SSP Imran Kishwar assumed the charge of SSP Investigations Lahore. He held an introductory meeting with his staff and exchanged views on the working of Investigations Wing of Lahore police. He said his doors are open for redressing complaints of citizens. He said corruption will not be tolerated at all.

RESCUE 1122 TO LAUNCH APP: Rescue 1122 has planned to launch its app to facilitate the citizens and help emergency workers reach the spot within minimum time. DG Rizwan Naseer said victims’ family could also see the movement of ambulance on app and emergency updates will also be available on the app. He said short training courses will also be available on app for citizens like handling the patients of corona and dengue.

PHP: Newly-appointed Additional IGP, PHP, Shahid Hanif took charge of the post on Monday. Earlier, he was serving as Additional IG Procurement and Logistics Punjab. He met all the officers posted at the headquarters and took briefing on issues related to PHP. The additional IG directed the officers and personnel to perform their duties diligently. A farewell function was also held under the chairmanship of Additional IGP PHP on the occasion of retirement of Deputy Director Allah Bakhsh Shakir posted at PHP Headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, the additional IGP said that Allah Bakhsh Shakir is a hardworking and honest officer who has completed all his services with diligence and dedication. DIG, PHP, Riaz Nazir Gara, SP Headquarters Syed Imran Karamat and other officers were present.

Farewell: CTO Lahore Muntzir Mehdi organised a farewell ceremony on the retirement of DSP Traffic Arif Mahmood Butt at Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Police Lines Manawan on Monday. The ceremony was attended by all traffic circle officers including SP Traffic Asif Siddique and SH Headquarters Shehzad Khan. CTO Lahore presented honorary shield and flowers to retired DSP Traffic and also congratulated him on completing his job in a wonderful manner. Expressing his views SP Traffic Asif Siddique said that Arif Butt always worked for the welfare and well-being of the citizens. At the end of the ceremony, CTO Lahore saw off Arif Butt with full protocol.