Tuesday November 09, 2021
World

Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

By AFP
November 09, 2021

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system on Monday, despite days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensifying with new revelations.

MPs are set to hold an emergency debate amid calls for an independent inquiry into the mounting allegations of apparent corruption and inappropriate conduct within the Conservative party and government.