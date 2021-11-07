Passengers run off after plane makes emergency landing

MADRID: One of Spain’s busiest airports, Palma de Mallorca, was forced to close for nearly four hours after several passengers ran off when their plane made an emergency landing, according to airport authorities.

The aircraft, which was on a flight between Morocco and Turkey, was diverted to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca on Friday due to an alleged medical emergency, the Civil Guard police force told AFP.

During the evacuation of the supposedly ill traveller, about 20 passengers took the opportunity to flee while the plane was on the tarmac. Two people were arrested, the police said.

Investigators were working on the hypothesis that the medical incident was staged in order to enter Spain illegally, the El Pais newspaper reported.

The passenger who complained of discomfort was taken to hospital, where he was declared to be in perfect health and arrested for "assisting in illegal immigration", according to the daily.