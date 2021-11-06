Mobile phone tower torched

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified men torched the recently installed tower of a cellular company at Haiderkhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, police sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the tower of a cellular company was recently installed at Haiderkhel village, which was set on fire by some miscreants last night.

The mobile tower and the machinery were reduced to ashes, disrupting the service of the company.