Unleashing Tsunami of price hike: Murad questions PTI govt’s competence

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the PTI government in the Centre has proved to be one of the most inefficient, ineffective, and incompetent governments in the history of the country and to hide their weaknesses, its representatives add fuel to the fire.

“But people have come to know their representatives’ attitude, aptitude and proclivity to add fuel to the fire, therefore, nobody bothers to pay heed to them and their statements.”

The CM said this on Friday while talking to the media after offering condolences to the relatives of Nazim Jokhio killed in Achar Sallar village, District Malir. He was accompanied by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Sajid Jokhio and MPA Riaz Shah Shirazi.

Shah said on the midnight between Thursday and Friday, the federal government announced to increase the petrol price by another Rs8.14, making it Rs145.82 per litre. “This is the relief the prime minister has given to the country's poor,” he said, adding the price of flour, sugar, vegetables, pulses, tomato, potato, and onion have gone out of the purchasing power of people what to talk about chicken and mutton, which have become completely unaffordable. "It was he [PM] who used to say that if the POL price is increased even by Rs 1, it reflects that the prime minister is a thief. I won’t term him a thief but what kind of efficiency has he shown by snatching two square meals from the country's poor,” he asked.

Shah said that the people of this country have lost all their hopes in the PTI government, therefore, they were participating in large numbers in every protest against the price hike. “Our party [PPP] has become the voice of the people to condemn the PTI government for unleashing the Tsunami of price hike,” he said and added the solution of the problems of the country lies with the PPP only.

The PTI government has killed the people economically and now wherever any untoward incident takes place, its people rush to add fuel to the fire to divert the attention from the failures of their government. To a question, the CM said that his ministers, party people and administration helped the family members of Nazim Jokhio for registration of FIR. The sitting MPA of the ruling party in the province has been arrested and the victim's family would be given justice.

Earlier, the chief minister offered condolences to the brother and uncle of late Nazim Jokhio and learnt of the details of the incident. The CM, on his way back to CM House, also visited the residence of Salman Murad, former chairman of Karachi District Council, and offered condolences to him over the death of his grandmother.