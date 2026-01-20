Meghan Markle is ready to put a cork in it all by giving Prince Harry baby no. 3: ‘She wants a break’

The reports do not take a break, but it appears Meghan Markle plans to, that too with baby number three in her arms.

A report about this has come through via RadarOnline and sources close to the couple warn this might be in the pipe line for the Duchess, because after shooting her cameo for Close Personal Friends, the insider claims, “she does not really want to go back to that world full-time.”

This is why pregnancy is looking like a more appealing option they said. Because “there is a strong sense that Meghan is tired of trying to make her lifestyle brand and effort to make herself some sort of A-list celebrity work.”

But in her attempts “she knows it's all been failing, and becoming a mom for the third time would give her the perfect excuse to put a cork in it all.”

Plus they say it would also give her new content to share.

But since “they have repeatedly framed their public lives around clearly stated beliefs and personal principles. If they were to go beyond the family size Harry spoke about so publicly, it would almost certainly invite scrutiny and debate, whether justified or not, about how closely their actions continue to align with those earlier commitments,” the insider concluded by saying at the time.

However, what is pertinent to mention about the possibility for a third child is that it would go completely against what Prince Harry said at a 2019 conversation with the primatologist Jane Goodall for British Vogue.

In that chat the Duke of Sussex touched on the need to take on environmental responsibility, per household and work to curb population growth, for the good of the planet.

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now,” he said at the time. “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

As for his stance on children he admitted, “I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

When cautioned about having “not to many children” the royal said “two, maximum.”